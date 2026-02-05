Gameranx

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Confirmed For Switch 2 This June

Square Enix is in a good position to capitalize on the Switch 2.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2.

Following the successful release of Final Fantasy VII Remake last month, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming to the Switch 2 on June 3, 2026.

Square Enix also confirmed that this version of the game will have a ‘boost’ function that was also present in the prior game. It sounds like they could be referring to the streamlined progression system.

This system adds difficulty settings so you can lower them and focus on the game’s story.

Considering how successful Final Fantasy VII Remake has been on the Switch 2, Square Enix will do very well coming out with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth this quickly.

And it may also indicate that Square Enix is ready to announce and release the third game in the modern Final Fantasy VII trilogy. With Square Enix’s new focus, that new game could be a full multiplatform release.

