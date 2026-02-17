Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Pokemon Pokopia Has An Unexpected Feature – Persistent Servers Like In Minecraft

by

We suspect even non-Pokemon fans noticed this news.

Minecraft gamers might take more interest in Pokemon Pokopia thanks to some incredible piece of news.

Pokémon Pokopia is the second Minecraft­-like life sim game from Omega Force, following their work on Dragon Quest Builders 2.

This title should be more chill than Minecraft, though. You’re playing a Ditto pretending to be a human, who tries to build a cozy home in an island to entice Pokémon to come live with you.

In a new interview with Famitsu, director Takuto Edagawa said this:

…there is a characteristic system of this work called “Cloudjima.” This is for everyone to develop the island together, but even if the host (the owner of the island) is not playing, everyone can enter and play freely.

While Pokémon Pokopia probably won’t replace Minecraft for many players, we bet many Minecraft fans looking to scratch that itch somewhere else suddenly just got interested. And that’s double true since this is the Pokémon take on Minecraft.

Recent Videos

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play

20 AA Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play
50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss

50 BEST Sci-Fi Games You SHOULD NOT Miss
10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT

10 Early Access Games That Have Improved a LOT
God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy

God of War: Sons of Sparta - Before You Buy
BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW PLAYSTATION STATE OF PLAY GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Reanimal - Before You Buy

Reanimal - Before You Buy
High on Life 2 - Before You Buy

High on Life 2 - Before You Buy
Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy

Romeo is a Dead Man - Before You Buy
10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out

10 PS5 State of Play Reveals That Would FREAK Us Out
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,