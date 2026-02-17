Pokemon Pokopia Has An Unexpected Feature – Persistent Servers Like In Minecraft

Minecraft gamers might take more interest in Pokemon Pokopia thanks to some incredible piece of news.

Pokémon Pokopia is the second Minecraft­-like life sim game from Omega Force, following their work on Dragon Quest Builders 2.

This title should be more chill than Minecraft, though. You’re playing a Ditto pretending to be a human, who tries to build a cozy home in an island to entice Pokémon to come live with you.

In a new interview with Famitsu, director Takuto Edagawa said this:

…there is a characteristic system of this work called “Cloudjima.” This is for everyone to develop the island together, but even if the host (the owner of the island) is not playing, everyone can enter and play freely.

While Pokémon Pokopia probably won’t replace Minecraft for many players, we bet many Minecraft fans looking to scratch that itch somewhere else suddenly just got interested. And that’s double true since this is the Pokémon take on Minecraft.