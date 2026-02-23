Gameranx

Yves Guillemot: Vantage Has Multiple Assassin’s Creed, Two Far Cry Games In The Works

by

Is Ubisoft really back to stability?

Yves Guillemot has sought to assure fans that Ubisoft has a lot of games in the works, especially at Vantage Studios.

Yves said this in a recent interview with Variety:

We have a solid pipeline underway across Vantage Studios. Under the “Assassin’s Creed” brand, several titles are in development, spanning both single-player and multiplayer experiences, with the ambition to further grow a community that exceeded 30 million players last year.

On “Far Cry,” anticipation is high, and we currently have two very promising projects in development.

This comes a month after Ubisoft finished their restructuring last January. That process led to 6 games getting cancelled and 2 game studios shutting down.

At the same time, Ubisoft formally reorganized into five creative studios, one of which being Vantage Studios.

Ubisoft’s future continues to be uncertain, but Yves wants us to believe that the company is back in a stable position. Hopefully they will prove him right in the coming months and years.

