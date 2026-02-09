Rumor: Starfield Has Been “Pushed Out” For Nintendo Switch 2

To be fair, Bethesda has problems putting their games anywhere.

It sounds like we shouldn’t be holding out hope for Starfield to come to Switch 2.

Shinobi602 said this when someone asked if the game was coming to Nintendo’s platform:

That’s been pushed out. And might not even come out at all.

When asked if it was because of the holidays or problems with development he said this:

They’re having problems with it, nothing to do with holidays or anything.

Starfield released all the way back in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game is not officially supported on Steam Deck.

Bethesda tried to push a low graphics option update last year, which improved performance but fans still did not recommend it on the platform.

There’s rumors that Bethesda is working on a Starfield 2.0, that will be the version launching on a rumored PS5 port.

We know that the Switch 2 has capable hardware, and this seems to be more of a problem with Bethesda. Regardless, Nintendo is better served getting as many AAA games on their platform as possible.