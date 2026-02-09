Rumor: Starfield Has Been “Pushed Out” For Nintendo Switch 2

It sounds like we shouldn’t be holding out hope for Starfield to come to Switch 2.
Shinobi602 said this when someone asked if the game was coming to Nintendo’s platform:
That’s been pushed out. And might not even come out at all.
When asked if it was because of the holidays or problems with development he said this:
They’re having problems with it, nothing to do with holidays or anything.
Starfield released all the way back in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game is not officially supported on Steam Deck.
Bethesda tried to push a low graphics option update last year, which improved performance but fans still did not recommend it on the platform.
There’s rumors that Bethesda is working on a Starfield 2.0, that will be the version launching on a rumored PS5 port.
We know that the Switch 2 has capable hardware, and this seems to be more of a problem with Bethesda. Regardless, Nintendo is better served getting as many AAA games on their platform as possible.