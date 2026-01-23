Gameranx

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Director Naoki Hamaguchi Celebrates Switch 2 Launch

It’s like coming home.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade director Naoki Hamaguchi has expressed his joy at the game’s launch on Nintendo Switch 2.

He shared this message on Twitter:

The launch event in Nintendo NY was a tremendous success, thanks to everyone’s passion and support. I’m truly grateful.

The FFVII Remake series is a journey we take together toward its conclusion. Let’s walk together all the way through the part3!!

In a recent interview with Nintendo UK, Hamaguchi said it was touching seeing the game running on a handheld, and how having the controls and display close together changes how it feels.

Of course, the game is also debuting on the Xbox Series X|S, but there’s historical resonance to its arrival on Nintendo’s platform.

Square famously chose to produce the original 1997 Final Fantasy VII on PlayStation proverbially ‘switching sides’ from Nintendo to Sony. It famously became one of the first video games to cross selling one million units.

Square Enix today shifted their business once again from favoring PlayStation to being a broad multiplatform 3rd party. And that’s allowed this homecoming of sorts to finally happen, nearly three decades later.

