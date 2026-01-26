Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: MrMattyPlays Can Confirm He Saw Starfield 2.0

by

Bethesda may have taken all the feedback to heart after all.

Another source has emerged to confirm that Starfield 2.0 is real.

In the latest episode of Defining Duke, co-host MrMattyPlays said this:

Uhm, you know like the way Bethesda is handling 2.0 is weird.

Like I saw it behind closed doors. Like you can’t talk about it. You can tell you saw it. I’m like okay.

And they didn’t give us like a release window or anything. I have no idea.

The Starfield 2.0 rumor first came up last December 2025, almost a month ago from today. This nickname is a reference to Cyberpunk 2.0, AKA the overhaul Cyberpunk 2077 experienced when CD Projekt RED overhauled the game three years after launch, to critical and commercial acclaim.

Starfield 2.0 is reportedly also slated for PlayStation, and delayed to the 1st half of 2026.

MyMattyPlays isn’t a known commodity for rumors unlike the likes of Tom Henderson. But his claim adds weight to this rumor being true, and revives hope from the fans that the game is getting an upgrade with hopefully everything they want.

Recent Videos

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games

10 Nastiest, Craziest & Longest Areas in Video Games
10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL

10 Games Where You Are DEFINITELY EVIL
10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story

10 Sequels That RUINED The Main Story
Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026

Top 10 NEW Games of February 2026
MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE

MOST AMBITIOUS RPG of 2026? UBISOFT CHANGES EVERYTHING & MORE
20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP

20 Coop Games That Will Test YOUR FRIENDSHIP
10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

10 New Games That Look TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE
20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
Category: Tag: , , , , ,