Rumor: MrMattyPlays Can Confirm He Saw Starfield 2.0

Bethesda may have taken all the feedback to heart after all.

Another source has emerged to confirm that Starfield 2.0 is real.

In the latest episode of Defining Duke, co-host MrMattyPlays said this:

Uhm, you know like the way Bethesda is handling 2.0 is weird.

Like I saw it behind closed doors. Like you can’t talk about it. You can tell you saw it. I’m like okay.

And they didn’t give us like a release window or anything. I have no idea.

The Starfield 2.0 rumor first came up last December 2025, almost a month ago from today. This nickname is a reference to Cyberpunk 2.0, AKA the overhaul Cyberpunk 2077 experienced when CD Projekt RED overhauled the game three years after launch, to critical and commercial acclaim.

Starfield 2.0 is reportedly also slated for PlayStation, and delayed to the 1st half of 2026.

MyMattyPlays isn’t a known commodity for rumors unlike the likes of Tom Henderson. But his claim adds weight to this rumor being true, and revives hope from the fans that the game is getting an upgrade with hopefully everything they want.