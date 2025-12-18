Starfield To Reportedly Have An Overhaul Update Coming

Bethesda’s latest RPG to be released under their talented team at the studio is Starfield. This was the RPG that Todd Howard has been working on for ages. It’s also the game that has managed to push back two other notable franchises that fans have been waiting for. Those being The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. While we are waiting for these games to finally make their way back into the limelight again, it seems that Bethesda has a few notable updates coming to Starfield that might bring your attention back into this space opera RPG.

Now, don’t take this as official quite yet. We’re working from rumors and online reports. However, if true, then there could be some major changes coming to Starfield that will make the gameplay experience far better. Likewise, it might also mean a whole lot more players will finally get a chance to try the game out for themselves. But again, for now, only time will tell as we wait for the official word to come from the folks at Bethesda.

Starfield 2.0 Update Inbound?

To be clear, as far as I have been able to find there's only one source for this alleged event.



The claim is: it was a behind closed doors event where they showed the 2.0 version of Starfield, but no one was required to sign an NDA (?) despite no one else is talking about it,… https://t.co/nC6A3cFj3k — Luke Stephens (@LukeStephens) December 17, 2025

News has started circulating online from various sources, including insider Luke Stephens on X and Windows Central’s Jez Corden. The topic has been on how big or small an update Starfield will receive in 2026. For starters, there appears to be a new expansion that was apparently previously planned for a 2025 launch. But with the delay of Grand Theft Auto VI, it’s reported by Jez Corden that their sources confirmed Bethesda was comfortable to instead drop the expansion in the first half of 2026.

That’s not all; apparently, there are some system reworks to the game. The big question here is just how big a change this will be. Reports are suggesting that there was a closed-door showcase of the game, and from that showcase, there’s a debate on whether this is the “Cyberpunk 2.0” update for Starfield. Cyberpunk’s 2.0 update was big, so if Bethesda is doing something similar to Starfield, that could persuade more than a few players to hop back in and check out some of the changes.

Fortunately, that doesn’t end there, as another rumor suggests we might finally see Starfield launch on the PlayStation 5 and even the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. So if all this comes to fruition, 2026 could be a big year for Starfield. But again, we’ll just have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.