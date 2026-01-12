GTA 6 Fans Discuss Adding “Realism” To Police Encounters

The closer we get to GTA 6, the more that players will make suggestions as to what might happen in the game, and how Rockstar Games can upgrade what has been done in the past. For example, one of the more consistent requests that fans have made about the next game involves the police, as well as the “Wanted System” that is attached to them. In the past, cops have been almost an “unstoppable force” at times, and something fans have had serious issues dealing with. So, they would like a bit more “realism” in the game to help ensure things are a bit more balanced.

For example, on Reddit, one fan suggested that the game ensure that if things are done “quietly,” police can’t be summoned at all:

“I know in the city it will be almost impossible to avoid a witness to a crime that you commit but I genuinely hope that if you were to kill someone completely alone in sum back alley no matter how many get killed, as long as you’re discreet and kill any few witnesses there are, there won’t be any police on you. Sure we could talk about the idea of there being cameras on almost every street that would see the crime but if we got rid of that idea I feel like it’d still work good. What do you think?”

It’s not an unfair question to ask, and even in the case of certain “witnesses” and even cameras, sometimes police still aren’t called when key crimes are committed.

Naturally, other Redditors had various things to say about this, including having a kind of “alertness” system where things ramp up the more people call the police about your crime:

“I had also suggested an alertness system tied into crimes before a wanted level is started, where depending on the crime and amount of people in the area, one phone call on a petty crime starts at a police response time that’s rather slow and then it climbs to shorter times on how many people call in. “

That would make things a bit more realistic, while also not punishing the player themselves, as they’ll have a “buffer zone” to get out before the police arrive. Others view the whole situation of realism in another respect:

“I just would be happy if the cops don’t come just to kill you for the slightest crime but instead actually really arrest you.”

Some have suggested that in the past, too, and that makes what happens in GTA 6 when it arrives all the more important.