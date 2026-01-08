GTA 6 Community Debate The “Point” of Dropping First Trailer In 2023

Now that we’re in 2026, certain things that have happened in recent years feel “farther away” than ever before, and that’s got people wondering about certain things. One such thing is, of course, GTA 6, which was first unveiled in full to the world in December 2023. That’s right, the game first debuted over two years ago now. Since then, one other trailer has arrived, and the game has been given two different delays. With rumors of a third big delay coming down the pipeline, though unverified, to be clear, many are looking back at that first trailer in places like Reddit and wondering why Rockstar Games decided to drop it then, when the game clearly wasn’t coming out soon:

“Imagine how Rockstar employees must have reacted in 2023 when they suddenly found out that an extremely unfinished game now had a deadline of just two years to be delivered…”

That’s a reference to how certain reports state that the game only “truly started production” in 2020, and thus, has been “rushed” in certain ways ever since, which might be more accurate than you think, given certain behind-the-scenes issues at Rockstar.

Getting back to the point of the thread, some were blunt in their answers as to why this happened:

“Rockstar’s Anniversary and they thought the game would be out in 2025.”

That might be a simple answer, but that doesn’t mean it’s incorrect. Not to mention, Rockstar has delayed things many times in the past, so the delays themselves shouldn’t be too much of a shock. Others pointed out that Rockstar might have “felt the pressure” from people constantly asking where the game was:

“Really? Did you ever look at Rockstar’s social media comments between 2018 and 2023? Every time Rockstar made even the smallest move online, the comments were instantly flooded with GTA 6 requests.”

We definitely know that statement is true, as gamers truly have been flooding Rockstar with questions about the game ever since the 5th entry had its “breathing room” after launch. This isn’t the only group that has done such a thing, as fans called out Bethesda for doing a similar thing with one of its franchises at E3 many years ago, and the game hasn’t been seen since.

Another thing that has been documented is that the game’s visuals have gotten “upgrades” from trailer one to trailer two, so Rockstar has truly been working and “refining” the game for a while. No matter what, the game is coming out; we just can’t say WHEN it’s fully coming out.