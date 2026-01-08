GTA 6 Delay Potential Getting Fanned Online

One of the most “dangerous” parts about the GTA 6 fanbase right now isn’t the chatter that is going on about what the game will or will not have, or the various bashing that is going on because of the “map predictions and projects,” but instead, it’s the fear that the community has in large part. Specifically, they’re afraid that another delay will happen and that the game will get pushed into 2027. Rockstar Games infamously delayed the title last November, and everyone is on edge as a result. In fact, we personally know people who run other gaming sites who truly feel the game won’t drop until next year instead of this one.

That fear is dangerous because it can lead to things being taken out of context and rumors being spread without justification. On Reddit, for example, a screenshot was taken of a Twitter posting that quoted a “gaming insider” stating that Rockstar Games had serious doubts that the game would be able to be released in 2026. According to the post, there were still things of a higher tier that hadn’t been finished and polished yet, and that Rockstar wanted more time to get things refined.

As you can imagine, people who didn’t listen to the podcast in question started doom-posting that this is “proof” that GTA 6 will be delayed again. However, for those who DID listen to the show, they’ll have heard that the host noted that it’s actually more likely that the game will release this year and not be delayed.

Others even noted that there were other rumors going around before this that said the exact opposite of what the new insider said, making things all the more confusing to the fanbase. So, as we said, this is the dangerous part about things, because now the community won’t know who to trust anymore, especially when “insiders” are saying two very different things and both claiming to be right.

So, what can we do here? The honest truth is that the only thing to do here is be patient, be calm, and wait for Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive to say something or do something official with the game. There is a shareholder meeting with Take-Two next month that could potentially reveal something, or Rockstar could surprise drop its next trailer for the game to show off that the release date is still set for November.

Either way, wait for OFFICIAL SOURCES to confirm things instead of taking every rumor you hear as gospel.