Next Take-Two Interactive Earnings Call Dated

Quarterly meetings and reports are curious parts of the gaming industry. At times, they won’t interest gamers at all, as the teams who have them sometimes reiterate things we already know or have heard answered in other interviews. Then, there are the ones that are important because they deliver important sales data, showcasing just how well games have done across a certain period. Finally, there are those that some would deem “vital,” such as the upcoming Take-Two Interactive meeting that will happen on February 3rd. The reason that many gamers’ ears “perked up” at the sound of this is that the last time such a meeting happened, a huge event occurred.

Specifically, when Take-Two Interactive held its last meeting in November, Rockstar Games revealed that GTA 6 would be delayed until November 2026. If you recall, there was a lot of hope going into that meeting that the next trailer for the title would come out, but alas, it wasn’t to be, and a delay was their “gift” for such hope.

So, in places like Reddit, you’ll be seeing plenty of people talking about what is likely to happen at the February event, or whether anything meaningful is to happen at all:

“The May conference is the most important because that’s where we’ll find out if it’s delayed or not.”

Jokes about the delay aside, it’s very possible that they’re right about the date, as May would be the “six-month mark” before the game’s release, not unlike how it was for the November meeting just before the delay.

“Great now everyone build up hype for nothing to happen.”

Another fair take to have, given what has happened in the past. If we’re being honest, this is likely to be the meeting where little to nothing happens, outside of Take-Two confirming that “it’ll try to make its newest release date,” not unlike they did at the one in the middle of last year.

Given that it’s been only three months since the delay, Rockstar Games might not “be ready” to start rolling out the marketing materials, such as the new trailer or even new screenshots, and thus, be silent outside of saying that “things are progressing.” That’s not what fans want to hear, but it’s something that they should be braced for.

On the flipside, it’s entirely possible that the developer and publisher could show something meaningful to surprise gamers and show them that things really are “going well.” Until that happens, though, go in with expectations low.