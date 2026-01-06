GTA 6 Fans Discuss How Much They’ll Play The Title On Day One

There are certain events within history itself that are so momentous that when you know they’re getting closer, you try to “clear your schedule” so that you don’t have anything else to do that day except for that one thing. It can be a movie you’re going to see at the first showing, a sports event featuring your favorite team, or, in the case of GTA 6, a video game that you want to jump into at the first possible moment, so that you can enjoy as much of it as physically possible on day one. If you don’t believe that certain gamers are already prepping for that, you need to check out this Reddit thread.

Someone quoted a Twitter post asking players how many hours they’ll put into GTA 6 on day one, and the person who made the thread stated, “Sleep will not exist!” We’re sure that some gamers will take it that far, no matter how unwise that’s likely to be.

Others weighed in, too, and while some did take a practical approach due to things like download times, they then admitted a huge binge would soon follow:

“Depends on the time. Downloading the game will take a while. When it finishes around or after midnight, I will wait for the next day to really enjoy it without being tired. But then it’ll be 16 hours for sure.”

That’s dedication, wanting to do a 16-hour binge of a brand-new title. But given how long these gamers have waited for the title, it’s not that hard to see.

“Guess I’ll be hooked for like 3-6 hours like with rdr2. Directly after or even before work, depends on when it will arrive. Then, after a little cool down time, probably until my eyes bleed.

Disclaimer: PLEASE don’t play until your eyes bleed. You’ll thank us later.

And for some, they’ve acknowledged that their “day job” is likely to interfere with things:

“Since I have to work anyway probably not that much. But I will take some time off hopefully to enjoy it more.”

Many will definitely do that, though they’re likely waiting to be sure that the game isn’t getting delayed once more, so that they don’t waste a day off.

The point here is that many gamers are so eager to play the title that they’re truly planning their lives around the launch, meaning that when it does arrive, it’ll be a truly meaningful day in gaming history.