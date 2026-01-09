GTA 6 Fans Reveal Why Game’s Art Has Them Excited For The Upcoming Game

Why do people get excited about video games? That’s a question that can be answered in many different ways, depending not only on the person but also on the video game. Some marvel people with their gameplay, while others compel them to play more because of the deep storylines and characters. There are also some games that have such incredible visuals that you don’t want to stop the “visual overload” you’re experiencing. One of the reasons GTA 6 is so anticipated right now is because of how much players want to get their hands on it and see what they personally feel while playing it. In the meantime, many are going to places like Reddit to express why they’re excited for certain aspects of the game:

“When i saw the GTA VI screenshots they released last year, it made me appreciate the fact that, we will be getting even better visual and colour distinction in the map between different areas of Leonida. From the neon-infused night life of Vice City, the tropical sunny vibes of Leonida Keys, the vegetation and algae of Grassrivers, the hillbillies and mud of Port Gellhorn, the industrial orange hue of Ambrosia and the beautiful wildlife of Mount Kalaga. I am glad they are taking their time with the game but i hope it comes out by the end of this year because i just can’t wait!”

They’re not wrong that the “vibes” of both Vice City and Leonida as a whole do have different aesthetics when you travel from one area to the next. It’s one of the reasons that many have tried to dissect the first two trailers so much, as they’re trying to get as many details as possible from it.

This fan wasn’t alone in liking the “visual stylings” that GTA 6 has shown off so far:

“I love the idea of getting to play in a Florida inspired setting. I love the tropical look of the Leonida Keys and the pastel colors of Vice City. Also, the fact that we’re coming back to the East Coast/South after a very long time is exciting.”

“I’m really excited for the map and all the varied locations, I want the different areas of the map to feel different.”

One of the big questions about the game is just how big the map is, and how much we’ll get to explore when the time comes. Hopefully, we will get more answers on that soon.