Could GTA Online “End” With A Certain Reunion?

Currently, GTA Online is the thing that is making Rockstar Games the most money, and it’s been that way for a long time now. However, we also know that the “next phase” of the game will happen when Rockstar drops its next title later this year. The game as we know it now will likely still be live and making money, but Rockstar will then drop its “next form” set in Vice City when it’s ready. So, many fans predict that the online mode will have a “sendoff” of sorts to help bring everything to a fun close in Los Santos.

What do they recommend? Well, on Reddit, one person suggested a reunion of a trio of beloved characters:

“Can you imagine if this year, we received the final DLC for GTA Online, with all three protagonists Michael, Franklin, and Trevor with the online character, and we had to complete missions with all three of them helping us? It would be the best possible ending to GTA Online.”

It is an interesting idea, and one that isn’t out of the realm of possibility, especially with the fact that Michael just reappeared in the online mode after a long time via the “Safehouse in the Hills” content, complete with the same voice actor and meaningful progression on where he’s been this whole time.

While some were against the idea, due to how the three have “retired” in one form or another, some took the idea even further:

“So my theory/wish is that the KnoWay is going to lead into something bigger that’s gonna drag Michael, Franklin, Lester and many other characters into a sh*tstorm. They recruit Trevor for one last job, he refuses until the trouble comes literally knocking on his door.

You go one one last major heist-gone-save-the-world mission and maybe it’s not even replayable (or replayable up to a point of no return) your character gets into soo much trouble they are forced to abandon San Andreas altogether and skip town to Vice City.”

That theory is honestly quite popular, and we’ve seen variations of it on other threads. It would be a nice “cap-off” to your adventures that you’re not so much “abandoning” Los Santos but being forced to leave and try anew in Vice City, which would be a perfect lead-in to the new online mode.

An important thing to remember is that the new online mode isn’t likely to be ready right at launch, so keep enjoying the current mode until then.