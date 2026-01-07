GTA 6 Fans Continue To Debate Over How The Map Should Look

We’ve talked about many different topics that GTA 6 fans have been discussing in the ever-growing and shortening wait for the game to arrive. Part of the reason for this is that gamers are truly curious about what the game will “look and feel like,” especially since we’ve only seen the tiniest of glimpses through cinematic trailers and screenshots. However, no topic has taken up more people’s time than that of the map. You might know of the “fan project” going on to try to replicate the map based on official material, but that’s not enough for many who want to talk about the map even further.

Specifically, on Reddit, one thread broke down how the map should look when you’re looking at the map in-game. One person presented three options for how it could look, with each having its own style and substance, and people reacted accordingly:

“I want one that looks like google maps.”

“One that is colored. I dont care what color, just don’t make it a bland black, white, and gray.”

“the colored drawn

the sattelite view can get old and have big pixels over time , and depending on the area you are are totally useless (and what if you enter a building ? nah it makes no sense) and the black and white drawn , it’s just ugly , it’s more a GTA IV way where it only had one intamidating city , that’s all , for maps with grass and nature it would have no sense.”

“i would like to have options to choose from”

“Honestly, I like the one we have, the right most one. You can clearly see the avenues and roads you can drive on. It’s the most clear. Middle is too busy imo. The left most one I like aswell, but it’s a little bright and less clear than the black.”

Opinions are clearly diverse on this topic, and that’s not too much of a surprise, given how many opinions the fanbase is known to have. More than likely, they’ll “accept” whatever map is in GTA 6 and how it looks, but the simple fact is that they want to KNOW MORE, and because they don’t have the info they desire, they’re hyperfixating on this, as it gives them something to do in the meantime.

Is it the healthiest thing ever? Definitely not, but hopefully their struggle will end soon so that they can just prep themselves for the game coming out.