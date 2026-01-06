Should GTA 6 Have First-Person Driving With Realistic Weather Effects?

Realism in video games is a tricky subject, not the least of which is because there are plenty of genres and franchises that only do the loosest kind of realism for very specific things, and then go fantastical and sci-fi for everything else. Then, there are games that strive for realism in every aspect, including certain simulators and sports games. The question around realism in the upcoming GTA 6 is one that has been permeating around the internet for some time, and it’s not going to stop until Rockstar Games drops more details about the title, as we still don’t know enough just yet.

Right now, the game appears to have a rather realistic visual style, and glimpses at the modern version of Vice City point to it being not only expansive, but “true to life” in regards to how close it is to its real-life inspiration of Florida. Yet questions remain, and on Reddit, one person posted a clip from a different gaming franchise that had not only really good first-person driving, but realistic rain effects on the car as they drove, and thus, the question was asked if GTA 6 could/should go this route:

“Please please please have this feature. I’ve seen enough screenshots of the detailed interior, and it absolutely should have functioning wipers plus detailed weather.”

“I’m pretty sure one of their patents is for realistic fluid simulation, so I don’t see why not. Water is going to be a big part of this game, so I’m excited to see how they implement everything.”

“Knowing how hard R* goes in on small detail, I’m gonna go with yeah, there’s a good chance.”

“With 13y development and 2 billion spended, it should be there…”

“I just hope we will be able to change our POV inside the car.. like adjust our seating positions and views to see more of the wheel and interior.”

So, clearly, fans are up for it. Whether this comes to pass or not is still incredibly up for debate. In fact, much of the “realism aspect” of the game is up for debate. For example, many wonder if the game will have a reasonable gun carry mechanic this time around, or how advanced the weather system will be. Some even wonder if hurricanes could be a legitimate threat during one of the missions, with Vice City showing the damage from one afterward.

The technology is there if Rockstar were willing to go that route for development.