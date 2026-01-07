Will PC Players Get A Console To Enjoy GTA 6 At Launch?

Currently, GTA 6 is set to arrive this November on console. If things go as planned, it’ll be the biggest gaming launch in history. That’s saying something, for sure, but it’s not hyperbole, given all the hype that’s been building around it. Yet, for a large chunk of the gaming population, they’ll have to make a key choice regarding the game. Specifically, those who only do PC gaming will have to decide whether they should get a console to play the Rockstar Games title, or whether they should wait and hope that the PC version of the game releases within a good amount of time after launch.

The ”tradition” is that the PC version will drop between a year and two of the console launch, as Rockstar needs that amount of time to ensure everything “fits” onto PC, especially with all the options available to it. However, on Reddit, one person wondered aloud if that might be too much, and that getting a console is a better option:

“As a PC player I will definitely be buying a console before gta6 releases, the reasoning for not wanting to buy a console now is due to the slim chance gta6 will come out after ps6 and if there are any deals close to the time. However it seems consoles are only getting more expensive and there’s a chance when gta6 comes out console prices will spike.”

That’s a reasonable fear to have, especially given certain “worldly issues” that have been hitting the gaming space recently. It is smart to wait for news on the game, though, as Rockstar Games could surprise fans by stating that it’ll launch simultaneously on console and PC. It’s not likely, but it could happen. Others were divided on the issue at hand:

“Ps5. The cheapest you can find. Not worth to get the pro unless you have a very good TV/ monitor.”

“I will buy probably some PS5 Pro GTA bundle. I hope for some bundles later this year for pre order.”

“Waiting for PC release same like RDR2 i want to really enjoy it and its only with 240hz and mouse with keyboard.”

“I’ve bought an Xbox Series X.”

So, some are taking the plunge, and others are willing to wait for GTA 6. There truly is no “wrong answer” here, but what we will say is that if you are going to wait, you’ll want to take some precautions to ensure you’re not spoiled on anything that happens in-game.