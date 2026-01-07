GTA Online Players Would Love To Change UI Color Schemes Going Forward

One of the things that has helped GTA Online survive for so long is that it offers its players the opportunity to do just about anything they want within the game, including customizing their experience on numerous levels. Yes, they can customize their avatar, obviously, and get whatever ride they want, should they have money and access, but things still go deeper than that, including making their own mission via a recent update. However, that doesn’t mean the full experience is customizable, as it’s not. There are a few things you can truly customize, and on Reddit, some players have asked whether that could change in the future:

“Wouldn’t it be great to be able to change the colors of your online character’s HUD? The past day my HUD became pink, don’t know why, but in fact change the HUD color would be great idea change it like the phone colors.”

Upon hearing this, you might feel that this is a case of “a single person not caring about the color and complaining about it,” but in fact, many people on the Reddit thread spoke out about this and how they’d love to see the color changed:

“For real! I get so tired of tan or khaki brown. Every damn time I swear.”

“Ughh yes! Mine is blue and I’d loved to change it to purple lol.”

“I’m a solo player, so the default ceo color is yellow orange. Sometimes, I jump across different public lobbies until I get a color I like so when I move back to a solo lobby that color will stay for the rest of my session.”

Now, to be fair, there were people who were happy with the colors they were getting with the UI, but they didn’t speak for everyone, and the fact that many did come out and say they’d love for some UI color changes says a lot.

First off, it theoretically wouldn’t be that much of an “ask” of Rockstar Games to implement this in the future. After all, there are other things you can change the color of at the drop of a hat and the click of a button. In other words, there’s precedent for it. Second, the fact that players have to jump through certain hoops just to get the color change, should they want it, is a hassle and worthy of change.

Whether it potentially happens soon or in the next version of GTA Online, remains to be seen.