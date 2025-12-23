Are Some GTA 6 Fans Worrying Too Much About The Game’s Map?

Anticipation for something can make you do weird things. First and foremost, it can make you “forget yourself” as you’re “hyper focused” on what’s coming and make you desire it more than anything else. Trust us, we’ve seen it before. The other thing it can do is make you worry about things that haven’t been confirmed, or have been heavily rumored, as you “take them as fact” due to the person behind the thing not denying it. In the case of GTA 6, one of the more curious things people are worried about is the game’s map. Specifically, we know that Vice City will be the main hub and that other parts of the state of Leonida will be accessible, but we don’t know how big the map will be compared to previous Rockstar Games titles.

As such, in places like Reddit, you’ve likely seen “speculation” and even “fan construction projects” to try and piece together how big the map will be, and what it may look like based on trailers and official art. Yet, through these projects, people have been getting “antsy,” and one Redditor called them out for it:

“Why’s there so much panic about the size of the map? In the trailers it seems good.”

Granted, trailers don’t always “reveal the truth,” but the intent is well noted. Thankfully, some people were able to put out rational reasons for why people are acting this way:

“I think that people (not me) worry that this will be their only map to drive around for the next 10-15 years so they want it to be massive.”

On a certain level, that’s fine, as you would want something “large and meaningful” if it’s the only thing you’ll get for some time, even with the addition of the online mode that’ll come later on. Some people went for a more…straightforward approach with calling out others:

“Cause this subreddit is full of çhildren.”

…well, not exactly inaccurate… Others took a position that it’s not about the map itself, but what it contains:

“The size of the map doesn’t bother me, it’s what there is to do in it that I’m looking forward to seeing.”

That’s very fair, as we all have seen game maps that look massive, but when you dive “into the weeds,” it’s rather barren, with nothing much to do. GTA 6 has a lot of hype around it, and Rockstar Games needs to make sure that as you go through Vice City and its outlying areas, people will want to partake in all it offers.