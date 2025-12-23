GTA Online Fans Poke Fun At Amount of Snow Game Delivered

For some people in the world, it’s not the “holiday season” until they see snowfall. Sadly, depending on where you are in the world, seeing snow is almost an impossibility. After all, if the weather is too warm, then the snow won’t be able to form. That can apply to certain video games, too, as developers won’t put snow in places where it’s not meant to be, regardless of the season. GTA Online is a bit infamous in that regard. Sure, it’s set within Los Santos, but players want snow within the holiday season, and they get really mad online when Rockstar Games decides to limit the snow to a few days in the year.

Sure enough, today was when the snow finally came to GTA Online, and on Reddit, some people took pictures of themselves with the snow…and it was a bit much, apparently. The picture above is from the Reddit thread, and that is indeed a crap ton of snow to wade through. Naturally, many commenters on the thread poked fun at the “snowy tundra” that they were now forced to be in:

“Rockstar: “you wanted snow huh? WE’LL GIVE YOU SNOW””

“Back when I had to walk to school it was a blizzard with twenty meters of snow.

Someone’s parent probably.”

“I guess they heard that players wanted more snow and got confused.”

“Looks like my town when they know a snowstorm is coming weeks in advance and refuse to put down salt.”

“Its allways like that in that spot. Prbly cus the diddnt change it as they made the casino.”

So, there you go, people are enjoying the snow and are not afraid to poke fun at how deep it is in certain areas. There were also some classic “extra thicc” jokes that were being made about the snowfall shown.

We wrote an article earlier this month about how players wanted the snow more than just a few days, as other games, including other Rockstar titles, had much longer events for other seasons, so why not the Christmas season? Perhaps it’s just a “location thing,” but it’s a virtual world! You can craft it to be whatever you desire! Weather included!

As all eyes move from Vice City to Los Santos, one can’t help but wonder if some more “Christmas Shenanigans” will take place once fans arrive in Leonida. If its denizens are anything like the state they’re inspired by, crazy stuff will happen year-round.