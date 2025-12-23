Sign Up For Rockstar Games’ Propaganda And Get A Free Grand Theft Auto Online Santa Hat

Grand Theft Auto Online has other giveaways and sales going on right now too.

Rockstar has a nice little offer for Grand Theft Auto Online players for the holidays.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

Rockstar Propaganda email list subscribers can get a special Red Festive Tree Hat in GTA Online when they log in and play through Dec 31.

If you’re not on the list, sign up and play GTA Online to get yours, along with all the latest game announcements, updates, and offers delivered straight to your inbox.

You can sign up to their email list here.

What Else Is Going On For Grand Theft Auto Online For The Holidays?

Even if you don’t sign up to Rockstar’s newsletter, you can get a lot of nice holiday apparel and goodies if you log in and play Grand Theft Auto Online for the holidays.

From December 23 to January 7, you can get these items by simply logging in to play:

Snowball Launcher

Candy Cane

Firework Launcher

Season’s Greeting Sweater

New Year Fireworks Bodysuit

You can even claim a free Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon helicopter from Elitás Travel. This offer goes live today and is only available until December 29.

While it isn’t free, Rockstar has finally made the Vapid FMJ MK V available to buy for all players. You can learn more about that vehicle here.

Of course there are tons of other holiday events and huge sales too. If you are a casual Grand Theft Auto Online player, Rockstar is giving you every reason to log on to play.

Should You Sign Up For Rockstar’s Newsletter?

In general, you should remember that newsletters do collect your information, and there are cases where that information can be sold, or that they can be stolen.

We didn’t find any instance of the Rockstar Propaganda newsletter being compromised, or selling the information they collect.

Of course, you took on similar risks when you signed on to other newsletters, or signed up for social media like Facebook and YouTube.

While we don’t know if Rockstar Propaganda will be sharing exclusive news on Grand Theft Auto 6, it might still be worth your while.

Obviously, they could offer other giveaways like this in the future. And you could end up getting Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption news hours before anyone else.

For now, we hope you enjoy Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto Online giveaways for the rest of the year. It hasn’t been easy to be a Rockstar fan, but we can be hopeful about Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2026.