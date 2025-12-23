Could GTA 6 Go Full-Tilt With A First-Person Mode?

The difference between first-person and third-person perspectives is huge, especially in video games. Depending on the perspective that the video game developer/publisher chooses, it will affect how the world looks, what “layers of details” must be inputted to ensure quality viewing, how crisp the animations have to be for the protagonist, and so on. Right now, GTA 6 doesn’t have a confirmed first-person viewing mode. However, Rockstar Games has done the option in their recent games, including a certain popular cowboy title from several years back. So, on Reddit, many wondered if it won’t just return, but get improved upon:

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot because first person in Rdr2 is better than it is in GTA 5, but still not amazing. Since then though, we’ve gotten cyberpunk, which raised the bar in regards to first person in games like this.

Do you expect them to polish it? What changes could they make that would make you willing to play in first person?”

That’s a good question. Rockstar Games has “tiptoed” with the perspective, but not exactly nailed it as CD Projekt Red has. Yet, they were a team that did third-person perspective exclusively until they went full-tilt cyperpunk with their genres. Others on Reddit had various feelings on the idea:

“It will probably be – more polished rdr2 in both third and first person imo. My only hopes are the same qol Improvements that gtav has (independent camera modes)”

“I play GTAO exclusively in first person except when driving (although I ride motorcycles in first person often and drive in first person on occasion).”

“I never been a big fan of first person on rockstar games tbh.”

“My second play through of rdr2 was in first person and it honestly felt a lot more immersive. I’d even go as far as to say I prefer playing it in first person now.”

More than likely, Rockstar Games will play things “on both sides of the coin” so that they don’t upset the gamers that they already have. In other words, they’ll offer the first and third-person perspectives so that gamers can pick the ones they want and then have fun from there. Sometimes, options are better than polished exclusivity.

Some might even say that this is possibly part of the many reasons why Rockstar delayed GTA 6, as they needed to polish the perspectives from which you can view the game so that no matter how you looked at Vice City, it was beautiful.