There’s a lot of potential for Rockstar to be the top premium app developer on mobile.

Red Dead Redemption received a major update on mobile.

As reported by RockstarIntel, the update came for both players who got the game via Netflix, GTA+, or bought them on their own.

Rockstar didn’t post official patch notes for this version, but these are what fans found had changed:

Fixed black screen issues

Reduced stuttering

Improved graphics

Overall performance and optimization improvements

While Rockstar didn’t really elaborate, this seems to be a really big deal for some players.

The game was optimized so that it would run better on some processors. Rockstar gave the example of the Exynos 2100.

This processor was found in the Galaxy S21 flagship series of phones that released in 2021. While you can imagine the game ran best on newer devices, Rockstar pushed performance to older devices as well.

Fans Noticed Differences Between Versions

At the start of the month, players started talking about Red Dead Redemption’s performance on mobile devices. While iPad Pro M4 and M5 tablets could run the game at 60 FPS, most newer iPhones couldn’t run the game above 40 FPS.

Ninjago9101 also reviewed the differences between the Netflix and non-Netflix versions of the game. In general, the Netflix smaller is smaller and has lesser performance than the non-Netflix version you can via GTA+ or buy on its own.

What Is Red Dead Redemption’s Potential In Mobile In The Future?

While there are valid reasons to be confirmed about consumer tech in the future, there are also things that we can genuinely look forward to.

For example, the early previews for Samsung’s first tri-fold, the Galaxy Z TriFold, are very promising. And this extends to more than its new processor.

The Galaxy Z TriFold can do a trick that other Samsung devices wasn’t capable of before. When you fully unfold it, you can enable Dex without having to connect to another display.

The 10” screen is wide enough to use it in desktop mode comfortably. And that would give Red Dead Redemption the ultimate portable experience, even moreso than what the Switch Lite can provide.

RockstarIntel reported that the game also hit the top sales charts on Play Store when it launched. That suggests that there’s enough interest in mobile to justify bringing more Rockstar games to mobile, and to optimize it to these platforms.

We imagine there will be far less devices that will be able to run Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto V if Rockstar chose to bring these games over to iOS and Android as well. But Rockstar could seriously consider going in to become the top premium app developer on these platforms.