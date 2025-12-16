There’s A Real Difference In Red Dead Redemption Mobile In And Out Of Netflix

It’s a good deal on Netflix while you can still get it.

At the start of the month, Rockstar published Red Dead Redemption on mobile, alongside PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2. Now, we know that there’s a real difference if you get the mobile version in and out of Netflix.

Ninjago9101 shared this information on Twitter:

I installed and tested both versions of Red Dead Redemption Mobile, and here’s the real difference between the Netflix Edition and the Rockstar Version.

File Size Comparison

Netflix Version: ~6.2 GB

Rockstar Version: ~7.3 GB

The Netflix version is clearly more compressed, which makes it easier to download and better for phones with limited storage.

Graphics & Visual Quality

Rockstar Version

Higher texture quality

Better lighting and shadows

Sharper environment details

More stable visuals on high-end devices.

Netflix Version

Slightly reduced texture resolution

Small downgrade in shadow and lighting quality

More aggressive compression

The Rockstar version definitely looks better, but the visual downgrade in the Netflix version is minor and very well optimized.

Sound & Audio Quality

Rockstar Version

Higher quality ambient sounds

Clearer weapon and dialogue audio

Netflix Version

Slightly compressed audio

Minor reduction in environment sound detail

Most players won’t even notice unless using good headphones.

Performance & Optimization

This is where the Netflix version shines:

Netflix Version

Better optimization for mid-range devices

More stable FPS

Lower heat and battery usage.

Rockstar Version

More demanding on the GPU and CPU

Best played on flagship phones

Can heat up more during long sessions

I tested the game on a mid-range device, and it performed surprisingly well, which proves that this is a very solid mobile port.

Processor Compatibility (Important Note)

Current Issue:

Some Snapdragon processors are not supported right now

Working fine on:

Mali GPUs

PowerVR GPUs

Samsung Exynos processors

If you’re using Snapdragon, do not install the game yet until official compatibility is added.

Which Version Should You Install?

For Mid-Range Phones:

Go with the Netflix Version

Better stability, lower storage size, and smoother performance.

For Flagship Phones:

Choose the Rockstar Version

You’ll get the best graphics and higher texture quality.

Final Verdict

Both versions are excellent mobile ports of a very heavy console game. Considering how demanding Red Dead Redemption is, the mobile optimization is actually impressive.

Please don’t complain about graphics downgrades this is still one of the best open-world game ports on mobile.

How Do You Get Red Dead Redemption On Mobile?

There are multiple ways to get Red Dead Redemption on mobile. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can redeem the Netflix version. If you have GTA+, whether that’s on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you can redeem the Rockstar version on your mobile device too. Lastly, you can buy a standalone version on iOS and Android.

While Ninjago9101 didn’t compare the standalone version as well, we have to assume those are the same as the Rockstar version that’s part of GTA+. Other GTA+ library games have the same arrangement.

As the fans have debated, Red Dead Redemption will not run at 60 FPS on even the most high end iPhones and Android devices. But they are still impressive ports, especially given how small these devices are.

In the matter of a few years, Netflix may complete their buyout of Warner Bros, and get all of WB Games alongside it. They may rethink their relationship with Take-Two if this deal ever comes to pass, but for now, Netflix subscribers can get Rockstar’s and Take-Two’s games gratis.