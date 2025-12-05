Netflix Warner Bros. Acquisition Includes Games Division

Gameranx

It looks like several studios will soon fall under Netflix’s control.

Netflix is a media entertainment giant. The streaming service has become a global hit, with consumers able to enjoy a slew of movies and television series. Now it looks like Netflix is interested in expanding its reach further by acquiring another major player in the entertainment industry. This latest deal of theirs would see them acquiring Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has been around for ages, and it holds a massive collection of IPs. But now they are ready to sell, and it’s going to cost Netflix a total of $82.7 billion. That’s a massive chunk of change if the deal goes through. Likewise, it would put Netflix in control of many new IPs, including the Warner Bros. video game division.

Netflix Acquiring Warner Bros.

The Netflix deal was unveiled with a joint press release between the two companies. It’s worth noting that this $82.7 billion deal primarily focuses on the IPs Warner Bros. controls. That said, thanks to the folks over at Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that this deal would also include the video game division currently under Warner Bros. If you need a refresher, they have some notable studios.

Some of the studios under Warner Bros.’ control include Hogwarts Legacy creator Avalanche Software, Mortal Kombat’s NetherRealm Studios, and Batman: Arkham’s Rocksteady Studios. So there are some heavy-hitter studios here with a proven track record of delivering big AAA games.

The thing with Netflix is that we haven’t seen them go too heavily into the video game realm. There are mobile games that can be acquired with a Netflix subscription, but now they’ll have some bigger pieces to really start crafting AAA games. Of course, whether they will do that remains to be seen, as does what happens with the various teams’ current projects.

It could be a while before we see the plans for the gaming division. At the moment, the deal is currently set to close within 12-18 months. So for now, it’s going to be a long waiting game before we find out what changes, if any, will be made to the studios.

