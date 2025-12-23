GTA Online Players Debate The Usefulness Of Certain Rides

One of the main reasons to collect large amounts of money in GTA Online is that it grants you access to all sorts of cool stuff. Sure, there are weapons that you can use to help build up your criminal empire and take out rivals, but there are also plenty of houses and businesses to buy to further expand your kingdom, and numerous useful rides for you to partake in. Or, just getting cars to look cool as you drive through Los Santos. Either option is accurate here. Anyway, the game has been around for a LONG time, and as such, your options on the vehicle side of things are plentiful.

However, on Reddit, one player made it clear that one special kind of truck, the Terrorbyte, is better than pretty much any other truck out there, and questions why you should use anything else, like the MOC and Avenger:

“I know they’re very tanky against explosives, but that’s only really useful in random public lobbies/PvPers. Since a lot of people presumably play in crew and solo lobbies, that makes it almost entirely useless.

Mainly, only Terrorbyte has the MCT for some reason, which makes it invaluable for running multiple businesses. It’s less armed than MOC and Avenger, sure, but you also have an Oppressor Mk2 space to quickly pop out and deal with bad guys.

It also doesn’t help that Terrorbyte is much faster and agile than MOC, while Avenger is a slow clunky piece of scrap of a plane that takes forever to get anywhere.”

It’s inevitable that there will be rides that have better stats and perks than other rides, that’s just how video games go at times. However, some were quick to defend the other trucks:

“The MOC is useful for spawning a personal vehicle with the interaction menu, like a toreador.

The avenger is useful for spawning the avenger thruster from the interaction menu right next to you even when your personal vehicle spawns miles away.”

Others pointed out that you NEED the MOC and Avenger to do certain missions, and thus, you should keep them on hand. A few even pointed out that they feel these rides were better than the Terrorbyte in their own ways and were more than happy to use them.

In the end, this is a classic GTA Online and gaming debate about “which is better,” and everyone will have a different answer as to how they should go about things. So, just pick the one you like and enjoy