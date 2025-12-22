Steam Replay Pokes Fun At GTA 6 Delay (For The Second Time)

One of the special events that happens for gamers at the end of the year is that the various platforms they play games on have a “year in recap” feature that allows players to look back and see just how many games they played during the year. You likely have seen the “2025 Year In Review” screenshots online, as players reminisce over the gaming year that was, and discuss what they’ve played the most. However, one game you won’t see on any of those playlists is GTA 6, as the game was supposed to come out in 2025, then got delayed to May 2026, and then got delayed to November 2026.

It’s been a vicious cycle, and one that fans are still angry about, as they feel another delay could happen, pushing the game into 2027. Steam, though, has decided to have a little fun with the delay. On Reddit, one person posted a screenshot that had Steam noting “Our Plane To Vice City Got Delayed…” which is underselling what happened by a country mile. What makes it even funnier, though, is that this line, and the screen that came with it, was used by Steam to note the game’s delay last year:

“If i’m not mistaken they had that last year too so nothing new.”

Sure, it’s “nothing new,” but it’s funny in how they reused the same asset instead of trying to do something new, just like Rockstar Games delayed the game multiple times without really revealing anything new. In fact, we’re still waiting on the game’s third trailer, and we still haven’t seen any meaningful gameplay from the title.

Plus, as others pointed out, GTA 6 isn’t coming to Steam in 2026. The 2026 launch is only for consoles, and that means that PC gamers will have to wait at LEAST until 2027 to get their hands on the title, and that’s if they’re lucky. Some feel it won’t be until 2028, which makes the wait for the game even more unbearable.

Now, on the bright side, there is a chance that there aren’t any more delays, and that Rockstar Games will start dropping more consistent looks at the game and what it will offer once the beginning of the year comes around. However, given the road that we’ve traveled so far, it’s just as possible that another delay hits because Rockstar wants to “polish things some more.”

Only time will tell what the truth will be.