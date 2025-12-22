Industry Analysts Weigh In On Potential $100 Price Point For GTA 6

“Frustration” is a word that absolutely encompasses fans when they talk about GTA 6. After all, in many gamers’ minds, the title should be out right now, and every time it seemingly gets closer to a release date, it gets delayed again, which many fear happening in 2026. However, another fear that they have has to do with the game’s price. Specifically, there have been numerous rumors stating that the game could be priced at $100, which would be a record-breaking amount in the worst of ways. The debate over whether this is likely to happen has gone beyond forums and podcasts and gone straight to certain industry analysts who make a living looking at the market and seeing where it will go next.

In an interview with Gameindustry.biz, numerous analysts from multiple companies and sites, including Kantan Games, Video Game Insights, Alinea Analytics, and Ampere Analysis, all weighed in on matters, including the overall matter that’s facing the industry about where the “baseline” of gaming prices will be throughout 2026:

“Do I expect base game sales to go up again in 2026? No, I don’t think so. But there is already some room in the market for AAA titles to shift to $80 if required.”

We’ve already seen that across multiple publishers, including fan favorites like Nintendo, who dropped the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside an $80 launch title, and while the game and console still sold, there was backlash over the price. Some of the analysts felt that because of Nintendo’s fanbase, they could push $80 for certain franchises and not see a dip in sales. Would that work for Take-Two Interactive, though?

One felt that “if any game” could be the first to truly cost $100, GTA 6 fits the bill:

“However, that would require Take-Two Interactive and any other publishers weighing up the pros and cons of what impact that would have on their long-term funnel of buyers. Based on the level of hype surrounding the game, it would be prudent for Take-Two to pursue a price increase – although reaching $100 might just be a threshold too far.”

Indeed, and as another analyst noted, Rockstar Games arguably made far more money on their online component than the main game itself, so hurting themselves at launch with a high price point could affect their long-term cash flow once the new online mode is functional.

So, if these analysts are to be believed, then fans have nothing to worry about with a $100 price point. Yet, we won’t know for sure until the price reveal is made.