Unique GTA Online Theory “Reveals The Truth” About Your Player Character

When it comes to GTA Online, the “story” in the game is two-part. The first part is of your character trying to make a criminal empire from the ground up and using all the money that you get from it to buy whatever you want…and then cause all sorts of havoc in the world itself. You know, the fun stuff. The other part of the story is all the special added content that has you doing special heists, saving the world, taking out rivals from other countries, and so on. However, on Reddit, one poster feels they have “seen the truth,” and that the game isn’t what you think it is:

“The main character is actually a government agent, in deep cover. The game even starts off with you building the cover, making you show off your “parents”, and designing a fake mug shot and criminal backstop. You start off as a low level agent, sent off to create contacts in the underworld, drug dealers and gang members. Nothing to serious, and you take out rivals of those dealers and gangs, which is sanctioned by your handlers since it brings more control over the situation by removing threats. Any money obtained, is used to further missions, by providing additional body armor, weapons, and ammo or vehicles needed to keep in good with the underworld. Your handlers also provide you with a company in deep cover to provide you with access to on demand ammo and weapons without the normal legal red tape preventing you from grabbing and going in the form of Ammu-Nation.”

…yeah, that escalated quickly, wouldn’t you say? The irony here is that this was just the START of their breakdown theory, as many of you might have questions about how this would work. Yet, they break it down rather well. For example, taking out enemy gangsters and such? That’s just government work. You’re “eliminating them to make things safer” by having YOU as the lead criminal in the area, who is under government control.

Are you taking out highly dangerous criminal kingpins from other countries? You do it yourself so the government “has their hands clean,” and they can simply say it was “criminals killing each other.” They even note that you have access to military bases in GTA Online, and that wouldn’t work if the government wasn’t in on the whole thing!

So, you might have been “living a lie” the whole time. You’re not a new crime lord, you’re a government agent roleplaying as one!