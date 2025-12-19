GTA Online Fan Feels Another Character Should’ve Been “Head Of Security” At Your Mansion

The “Safehouse In The Hills” content in GTA Online has been getting a lot of love and attention from gamers, as it offers quite a few things for them to enjoy. First and foremost, it gives you a mansion! Who hasn’t wanted that at one point or another in their lives? No, seriously, who hasn’t at least considered having a nice mansion? Just saying. Anyway, once you get the mansion, things start to unravel, especially with your AI “security” that is meant to keep you safe. While many were impressed with it, one person on Reddit felt that a certain other character should’ve gotten the “Head of Security” role.

“Vincent should have been hired as head of security for our mansion. Would be a great promotion for at least for me, a favorite character.”

It’s always nice to see your favorites again, and Rockstar Games has brought back fan favorite characters in the past, including bringing back Michael for this latest content, to show where he’s been and how he’s doing. Other Redditors had their own characters they would’ve added back into the game alongside Vincent, should this have happened:

“And Wade as our head cook in the Acid Lab next to Mutt.”

Well, there’s no rule that says you can’t do illegal stuff in your own mansion! Okay, maybe the LAW says that, but it’s a video game! Let’s break the rules a little bit!

Sadly, not everyone was on board with Vincent being your head of security, and one fan gave a pretty detailed lore reason as to why it wouldn’t work:

“Lorewise, not possible. In the Cluckin’ Bell raid, he clearly stated “We may have the same goal but I know we don’t share the same motivation.”

He took down the cartel for the justice against the corrupted authority while the online protagonist just wanted some profit as a crime lord.

I highly doubt he would join since the mansion we own is mostly based on the business he despised. Without the same interest, he’s less likely to cross the line.”

Don’t you hate it when “logic” gets in the way of having a good time? Even the post’s creator admitted that this replier had a point, and that he just wanted to see Vincent again in GTA Online in some capacity. Don’t give up, Redditor! You never know what might happen next and who might show up to give you a hand with something!