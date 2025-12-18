GTA Online Player Shows The Fun Of Having Special Jammer Upgrade

When it comes to “pimping your ride” in certain video games, players often go the “extra mile” to try to make their ride the best it can be. After all, why go basic with your ride when you can go full-tilt and truly have a blast? As we covered last week, one of the biggest things that GTA Online added via the “Safehouse in the Hills” content was the missile lock-on jammer feature. As the name implies, if you’re facing someone who has a homing missile or something similar, the jammer makes it impossible for your foe to lock onto you.

As such, when you’re flying against your foe, all you need to do is move a little bit when they fire missiles at you, and you’ll find yourself getting missed by every missile that heads your way. Fun times.

To further prove that this is a rather effective thing to have in the game, one GTA Online player posted this video showcasing that very technology at work. The player in question was in a helicopter and is being chased by another in a helicopter, who is trying to bring them down. Yet because of the jammer, none of the missiles hit, and the enemy copter makes a bad move by getting too close and actually hits the other helicopter! We’ll let you see what happens next:

First day flying with the NEW Lock On Jammer upgrade and this happens LMFAO! I've never seen a Hunter get humiliated SO BADLY #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/LplqvfgHip — Nick (@GhillieYT) December 17, 2025

Yeah, that escalated quickly, wouldn’t you say? It’s funny to see how far things went and how even when the filming player did a bold stunt at the end, their copter was fine, while the enemy copter crashed into the hillside and exploded. Fun time.

So, if you were on the fence about whether to get the missile lock-on jammer yourself, you now should have all the evidence you need to make that next step to get it. Now, we don’t recommend trying to replicate this scenario, as this was an incredibly specific thing that had a lot of timing and luck attached to it, but if you want to, we won’t stop you.

Nor will we stop you from trying to “top this event” with a crazy stunt of your own. It’s your rides that you’re taking to the sky, go off, kings and queens! If you do manage to do something cool, be sure to post about it online…and maybe we’ll see it and showcase it here on the site.

Oh, but do be sure not to get shot down in the attempt, okay?