GTA Online Offering Special Liberty City License Plate Via Heist

When it comes to nostalgia, it’s something that many of us have in different forms. Sometimes, we want a relic from our childhood, no matter how small. Other times, we feel nostalgic for a TV show or movie that we used to love more than anything, but haven’t watched in a long time. Then, for video gamers, we sometimes go back and play our “retro titles,” or attempt to get something that reminds us of them. For GTA Online fans, nostalgia has been aplenty in the Rockstar Games platform. After all, the team has brought all sorts of things for players to enjoy, and now, you can add something from Liberty City to that list.

As noted by Rockstar Intel, there’s a special set of activities going on right now that will end on January 2nd. If you partake in them, you’ll get some special rides. However, the activity known as “The Gangbanger Robbery” is special because while you’re getting a slightly older car as the “reward” for the ride, you’ll get a Liberty City license plate as a part of it!

For those who don’t get the “nostalgia element” of this, there aren’t a lot of Liberty City things in GTA Online. Liberty City was the setting of both the 4th main entry in the Rockstar series and was the focus of certain spin-offs. As such, a lot of people have a connection to the game version of New York City. It’s also been quite a while since the 4th entry dropped, so people are likely thinking about the game quite a bit recently, especially with the 6th game delayed quite a bit.

Plus, you can keep the license plate and simply sell the car! What’s not to like about that? So, if you want the plate and want people to think you’re from Liberty City, you’ve got less than two weeks to do the heist! And…go!

One of the ironies here is that, eventually, many people will get a “nostalgic feeling” for Los Santos. It’ll likely take a while, as the main game and the online mode are only over a decade old, and even then, they’ve been in the public consciousness for quite some time. Not to mention, many are eager to get to Vice City and see just how modern things look compared to the older titles.

Then again, we’re sure there will be references to this game in the next one. It just feels right.