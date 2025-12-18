Some GTA Online Fans Aren’t Happy That Winter Events Are Limited Still

Online titles have certain things they try to do to “encourage” people to try and do things year-round for them. The easiest one is to tailor certain content to be “seasonal” in nature. After all, the holidays are a big deal to a lot of people, so why not “play to that” and see what happens? In the case of GTA Online, Rockstar Games has done a decent job of making things seasonal so that gamers know what to expect with each year that passes. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone is okay with what the team has done, as one Redditor made it clear that the lack of snow and winter events is pretty much a crime:

“Three weeks of festive events and only one of them with snow, spanning the dates many of us won’t be able to play during, sucks. Halloween is an entire month long holiday now and has a much more hindering weather effect for half of it, sometimes into November, but we can’t even have 10 days of snow because none of you know how to drive.

Gift trucks, yetis and gooches running around on the normal map is going to look stupid.

Enjoy claiming your Cliques and another 51 weeks of claiming the game you play all day is boring. “

…clearly, there are some feelings being had there. The Redditor would go on to add some “context” to his post, saying that some of the “snippiness” was a bit exaggerated, but that his goal of having more snow on the ground and the events being tailored to that was intentional.

Other players were quick to jump in and state that they, too, want more snow in the game, with events to match:

“Snow GTA has become part of my holiday routine, sad that it’s only for a week.”

“GTAO during the first winter gives me such warm memories for some reason. Just for that, I love the snow.”

As you can see, the desire for such things is there, and so it’s a bit of a problem that Rockstar Games doesn’t seem to see what the community wants and enact it.

If you want an even bigger problem to consider, you have to remember that when GTA Online gets its inevitable sequel/overhaul to match what’s coming up in Vice City, there might be even LESS snow there, as Florida isn’t exactly a place known for snow. Hopefully, something will be done to make gamers happy.