How Much Data Will GTA 6 Take To Download?

We all need room…but how much room do we need to make?

In the current gaming age we live in, players not only have to worry about the various games they play and whether they’ll enjoy them, but also about whether they need to do some “prep” before getting the game. Specifically, whether they have to clear out some space on their hard drives so that the data requirements can be met. Now, if you have a physical disc or cartridge, you typically don’t have to worry about that, outside of day one updates, but digital gamers do have to think about it, especially for big-name titles like GTA 6. After all, that game is almost guaranteed to be huge, data-wise.

On Reddit, one player probed the community to see what they thought the data requirements would be, especially based on how much the previous game had:

“GTA V is about ~120GB if I recall. GTA 6 is at least twice the map size, with higher resolution textures on pretty much everything, a huge variety of cars and characters, and a huge amount of interactive content (where things like audio especially will have a footprint).

Personally, I’m placing my bet on around 250-350 GB. This would be absurdly huge, but it’s shaping up to be an absurdly huge game, and that would still be within the realm of precedent by some current games.”

That would indeed be quite a lot of data to have at the ready, and yet, they’re not wrong in making that kind of a guess. The last game came out over a decade ago and had a massive data count. True, game developers have learned ways to better compress data, which is why certain titles aren’t anywhere near 120GB, despite having far more impressive graphics, but the fact remains that Rockstar’s next game will be quite huge indeed.

Plus, as the Redditor also noted, the game will have incredibly realistic-looking textures, lots of music, and more. With every little thing and big thing the team throws in, the data requirement will go up. However, if you think this will dissuade people from getting the game, you would be wrong:

“I don’t know but I’m prepared to erase everything for it.”

“I have 1TB of space and I’m prepared to use it all!”

We admire the guts and preparation of the player base. Gamers won’t likely find out the truth about the data amounts until we’re much closer to the November release date, so stay tuned.