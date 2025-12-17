How Should GTA 6 Handle It Story Structure?

Story structure isn’t something that video gamers often think about until they’re deep into a title and are wondering where things might go. After all, there are typically only a few paths that games themselves intend to go down to get their point across. There are games with no stories, so it doesn’t matter. Then, there are games that keep the story light but impactful so that you feel compelled to keep going. Finally, there are the intricate stories that demand and command your attention until the very end. GTA 6 is a title that has the potential to go that final route, but will it go that way?

That is what many people on Reddit are wondering, and one Redditor asked for thoughts on the matter:

“Personally, I’d love a longer, more detailed main story after such a long development time, but I can see why some people might prefer a tighter, faster-paced story.”

He’s not wrong, given how long GTA 6 has taken to make, a longer story will feel more “worth it,” especially given all the focus that the first two trailers have had on Jason and Lucia. Their relationship is a key focus for the game, and many want to see that fleshed out in a meaningful way:

“I just want it to be good. I’d prefer it to be lengthy though. A game of this size should never be short.”

“slower like rdr2, i want them to actually develop the world and characters this time around.”

“I just hope for an incredibly deep, personal story again. Those are the ones I really sink my teeth in. I still think their best stories IMO were San Andreas & IV. Both had a ton of character development, shocking moments and story twist that helped the stories come to fruition in excellent ways.”

There were some people who had concerns about the game, not due to the potential story, but because of Rockstar Games itself. This will be the first title that didn’t have co-founder Dan Houser behind the story itself. He was the one who helped make all the grand narratives before, including going into great detail for certain titles to flesh things out, or use his own personal life to help set certain tones.

It’s hard to say where the story will go, as we only have light details on it. Just as important, the modern setting of Vice City will heavily influence things, and that will likely keep gamers guessing until the title releases next November.