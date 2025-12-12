What “Realism” Feature Do Gamers Want In GTA 6?

“Realism” has been on the minds of many GTA 6 gamers since they got a good look at the modern version of Vice City and Leonida via the game’s trailers and concept art. It looks as though Rockstar Games is truly trying to make the game feel like it’s in the modern day, visuals and all. The first trailer showed real-life events being replicated in Leonida, and with technology advancing as it has over the past decade, fans think Rockstar will weave in more “realism” into the game so that players truly feel immersed. So, the question becomes, how FAR will they push that realism?

On Reddit, one gamer asked that in a unique way:

“If you had the chance to add a “realism” feature that’s either super unlikely to actually be added by Rockstar or just plain ridiculous, what would it be?

For me, it would be being able to sit anywhere. With that I mean, finding a nice spot in the middle of the beach and just sitting down to admire the view, no chairs required. Few games have that and I’d be a small but really cool feature.”

That would indeed be an interesting feature, and something that would be rather realistic. Other Redditors jumped in on this with their own thoughts:

“A realistic economy, I wish doing crime and robbing banks was so profitable because in GTA 5 buying houses or cars was so out of touch with how much money you make even if you full send it on crimes.”

That has been a complaint from gamers for a while, and definitely needs to be fixed.

“Having to shower or you’ll look dirty and bloody like in death stranding.”

…that would be realistic, and I’m sure some players would want a “shower scene” with the main characters…

“Death because of strong impact crash. There’s no way I’m crashing at +100mph and still be able to walk out of the car with both legs working.”

…yeah, you basically are a “damage sponge” in these games, and that might be pushing things too far, but it could happen!

“Since it’s sunny Florida – actual sunbathing/sunburn mechanics that change skin tone of player.”

…hmm…we’re curious how that would work, and what it would take to program that…

The point here is that gamers really have thought about this, and it’s possible that all of these, or none of these, could be added to GTA 6 when all is said and done. It just makes the wait that much harder to endure.