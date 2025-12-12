GTA Online Fans Aren’t Happy With Certain GTA+ Restrictions

If this is a sign of things to come, fans want no part of it.

Greed is something that has slowly been taking over the video game industry over the last decade or so. Sure, the concept of greed has always been there, as developers and publishers always “want more” from their games and sales. However, if you really track things and see where lots of terrible gaming decisions were made, you’ll see how it’s been “amped up” recently, and not even teams like Rockstar Games are immune to it. Right now, GTA Online is celebrating some new content, including a very detailed mission creator. Yet, on Reddit, some people are venting about how the GTA+ service isn’t being fair to all gamers:

“The fact that only GTA+ members can apply special modifications to vehicles via the Mansions workshop is abysmal. It’d be acceptable if it were a discount or something that makes it better for them.

But outright DENYING the rest of the community of this feature in the mansion it not. We need to make enough noise on this to have the chance of R* changing their implementation for it.”

Yes, apparently, the GTA+ subscription has some serious paywalls within it, and that’s not cool on many levels. As they noted, if it were a discount situation, that’d at least be understandable, but this is downright blocking players from a basic feature, because they’re not paying for it. Other gamers on Reddit weren’t thrilled by this, either, and even noted that this could be Rockstar’s future regarding content:

“This is what to expect from gta6, this is them implementing their plan going forward. This is the way all the new updates for 5 (if there are any) will be. When 6 releases, this is the way the entire game will be set up. Those that have gta+ and have an easier time making money and have access to exclusive content, and those that do not.”

And others noted that Rockstar HAS done this kind of thing before, and it’s hurt their player numbers:

“They tried crappy practices with red dead online. Awful rewards, using exclusive currency to buy things instead of using dollars. That game sank hard, lowest player counts on record now. Steam charts says current players 1000, from a game that had 100,000 at launch.”

So, yeah, this isn’t what you want to hear, and while GTA Online has always been good to Rockstar, there is a limit on how far it can push the fanbase before it pushes back. You’ve been warned.