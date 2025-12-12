GTA Online Mission Creator Used To Create…Grocery Shopping?

Freedom is meant to be one of the points of certain online adventures. After all, you put players in a vast online world, give them plenty of tasks to do, and if all goes well, they stay for an incredibly long time and continually give you money. That is pretty much what happened with GTA Online, and Rockstar Games has been rolling in the money ever since. Just saying. However, with the most recent content, “Safehouse in the Hills,” things are getting a bit…interesting. There was a key addition to the new content that got many fans excited: a mission creator. Players would be able to set up and program entire mission structures for both themselves and others to play.

If you think that gamers are already enjoying this to the max, you’d be right, and on Reddit, one showed just how flexible and customizable things can be with the mission creator, as they made a mission that has you…going grocery shopping.

Now, really, that’s what the person made via the mission creator! They even posted a video of their player character going to a gas station, filling up their tank, getting groceries, paying for them, then leaving without a single drop of violence. There were even prompts so that the player knew what they had to do next. Naturally, many people were both amused and amazed by what they had witnessed:

“1k for groceries? did you buy 5 eggs or what?

“The dollars bills flying into the cashier really cracked me up”

“Man I really gotta try the new mission creator. Never had any desire to make missions or races, but this one might be actually a great idea to do. Honestly I just wanna do like a Mission where you just deposit your Cash, Go Fishing and going for a drive.”

“Now I want a mission that is just the average day of an office worker. Get coffee, go to the office, maybe visit an office next door, get groceries, drive home.”

While some of them are clearly joking about what they want to do in the game…it is an option for them to do these things, should they really want to. That’s just how vast the mission creator is in GTA Online. While some noted that they wished Rockstar Games had dropped this content sooner, it might be best that they didn’t, as gamers can use this new feature to “fill up the time” until the next game drops. So, happy creating!