What Could Truly Be “Improved” With GTA 6’s Online Mode?

It says a lot about the GTA 6 fanbase that they’re not only thinking about the main game’s release, which hopefully will still happen in November 2026, but what comes after it. Specifically, they want to know what happens with the online mode that will follow. Let’s not forget that the franchise’s online mode might only be a recent thing, entry-wise, but it’s been one of the most successful things that Rockstar Games has ever done, by far. It’s what allowed them to rake in lots of money and NOT make the next game, instead opting to make new content for the very active online fanbase.

So, the question was put out on Reddit:

“If were gonna have online either way , what could be improved? I think that the current gta online is literally at its peak. hiests , missions , crossovers , updates , literally everything. What are yall theories about gta 6 online? Ive literally thought about this question and couldn’t think about one thing (ofc am not talking about visuals and unique hiests , just everyday things).”

It is a bit ironic that they couldn’t think about “one big thing,” but that also highlights just how far Rockstar Games has gone to ensure that its online mode is robust and that there are plenty of things for players to do within it.

Thankfully, some Redditors were more than willing to lend their thoughts:

“Didn’t rockstar invest in the RP mod team? I think they’ll add that in. For me tje biggest improvement would be more immersion, more stores to enter, more items, more cars, boats, trucks, houses, careers, properties.”

That’s fair, and with the new mission creation system that Rockstar Games made, the immersion could be deeper than ever before. Another thing to add to the “depth” of the online mode would be helping with the grind:

“More variety in the grind. Like instead of just running cayo until your eyes bleed. Make it so certain operations get too hot and you can’t do it. Like the cluckin bell heist, I feel like a cartel would wise up and maybe switch up operations so that stops happening.”

Realism is a thing that many feel will be in GTA 6, and so, it’s fair to think that applying that to the online mode would be helpful, too. If nothing else, Rockstar just needs to take what it’s done before and then bump it up to the next level.