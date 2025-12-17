GTA 6 Fans “Break Down System Structure” When Title Finally Releases

Can you feel the anticipation growing for GTA 6? It’s something that will dominate 2026, as many fans will do everything possible, including begging to both Rockstar Games and any pantheon they believe in, to ensure that the game does indeed come out in November. A talking point among many people on Reddit is what happens WHEN the game finally comes out. For example, we’ve talked about the possibility of the game “crashing stores” and breaking all sorts of sales records, but what about the players themselves? How will they “process” the game finally coming out? Well, it depends on the “system” they’re on when the game arrives.

As you’ll see in the Reddit thread, someone decided to make a “POV” of what things will be like when GTA 6 drops. At the top of the “chart” are the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which are playing the game just fine. Then, there are the PC gamers, who will have nothing available to do outside of watching YouTube videos that people have uploaded, or watching Twitch streams from those who are able to play the game. Then, there are those who will attempt to get “bootleg” versions of the title, with many Redditors “poking fun” at how the game would look on phones.

Is this a bit mean-spirited? Yes and no. Objectively, they aren’t wrong that many will “miss out” on the game’s arrival due to it being a console-first release. The PC version of Rockstar Games titles is infamous for coming out well after the console launch. That being said, they’re often incredibly high quality, and many would state that the PC gamer verse is the one who helped keep the online community going when that project rolled out.

As for the phone thing, yeah, that’s a dig on those who would “do anything” to get the game, even if it’s not even close to what other people are actually playing.

In truth, this honestly shows how people are viewing the game and its launch, because if you have the right system, you’ll be enjoying it on day one. If you don’t, you’ll be waiting even LONGER for the title, and that’s going to weigh on you a bit. To be clear, there are some who wonder if Rockstar Games will attempt to do a simultaneous launch on console and PC, but that’s anything but a sure bet, so it’s best not to get your hopes up on that front.