How Much Of GTA 6 Is Likely Playable Right Now?

Video game development is very much defined by “progress.” Specifically, the progress that one makes as they go from one phase of the title’s development to the next. It’s not always easy, and there are bound to be issues along the way, but eventually, you get done with one step and then move to the next until the game is done. Then, there are titles like GTA 6, which have you believing that things are “close to being done,” and the developer, in this case, Rockstar Games, delays the title multiple times, making you wonder if it’s ever coming out.

Over on Reddit, many are asking a legitimate question about its “state.” Specifically, how playable is the game right now? By that, we’re not talking about what it would be like if it were to drop today, but rather, how far along is it in Rockstar’s development? Many were quick to weigh in with their thoughts on the matter, including stating that “refinement” is what Rockstar Games is focusing on right now:

“It’s probably fully playable, but Rockstar is currently spending 6 months making sure the sweat on Jason’s lower back evaporates realistically depending on the humidity of Vice City.”

…we’ve seen weirder things in video games, so that’s not entirely impossible.

“Completely playable. I bet you they are just making sure that the whole (100%) game can be finished with the minimum of bugs, glitches, exploits, errors, etc.”

That does seem to be the “best case scenario” overall, but whether you can argue that’s the case is debatable, and for a simple reason: we haven’t seen any gameplay. If the title was even a little playable, why hasn’t Rockstar Games shown off the title’s gameplay so that we could see what missions would be like in GTA 6? Instead, all we’ve seen are cinematic cutscenes, and as many have correctly pointed out, those cutscenes have had their graphics updated.

Another thing to consider here is the large map that Vice City and its outlying areas will offer players. As the last entry showed, there’s plenty to do, so that might be what Rockstar is focusing on. They could be “testing things” with how the map works, what you do in it, how it all flows, and so on. Naturally, there are “naysayers” who think the worst:

“Literally unplayable.”

Don’t dwell on them, though. The truth is, we’ll never fully know what is or isn’t the state of the game until Rockstar Games admits it’s gone gold and is ready for release.