Former Rockstar Animator Doesn’t Believe GTA 6 Will Get Another Delay

As the end of the year looms, gamers are making all sorts of wishes not just for Christmas, and the other holidays that people celebrate during this time, but also, they’re making wishes about what they want to happen in the new year. For some, they’ll want big game announcements that they’ll scream in joy about when they get revealed. For others, they want the return of franchises that have been dormant for a long time. For many, though, their simple New Year’s wish is for GTA 6 to finally drop and not get another delay. Yeah, a lot of people are wishing for that one.

While it might seem a bit “paranoid” to think that there will be another delay, especially so soon after we got the one in November, it’s actually a little more based than you think. Rockstar Games hasn’t shown any new footage since the second trailer, and both rumor and speculation are abundant in the community due to the lack of news. Plus, if you’re willing to delay a game multiple times, why not add another delay to the pile?

However, there are some who believe that the game WON’T get a delay, and that includes Mike York, who used to work at Rockstar Games as an animator. In a chat with eSports Insider, he mentioned that he thinks Rockstar Games will maintain the current release date, and for a basic reason:

“If Rockstar Games delay GTA 6 again then the hype around the game will die down almost completely. Right now, nobody is searching for GTA 6. Everyone knows there’s no news, there’s nothing to talk about. There’s a point where you delay something so much that you start to make people angry.”

He’s not wrong on some of those points. We talked about the “lack of true news” last week, and there are many who are very angry with Rockstar over the delays and false promises. Those feelings are actually a big part of why many think that the game will get delayed again.

For York, he thinks the November release date could be a boon to them:

“If you want to sell a big amount of video games then that’s the perfect time for GTA 6 to come out with it being a month before Christmas. Usually companies only delay these things once or twice when they need to, so I think it will come out around that time.”

We’ll see if he’s right soon enough.