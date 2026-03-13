Post Malone Is Playing GTA 6 When It Comes Out Because He’s “A Human Being”

Post Malone chimed in on GTA 6’s launch, and he said about what you would expect.

The GTA 6 Hermit shared the clip on Twitter with this caption:

Someone asked Post Malone if he’s playing GTA 6.

Bro just said: “Fuck yeah. I’m a human being”

Imagine joining a random online lobby and realizing Post Malone just ran you over with a stolen truck…

This game is going to reunite the whole world.

For those wondering if this is legit, Post Malone shared his enthusiasm for playing Starfield in 2023. But of course, video games have been around for so long and became so ubiquitous that it only stands to reason that tons of celebrities are lifelong gamers.

At the start of the year, we reported on Le Sserafim’s Sakura Miyawaki revealing she wants to play GTA 6 when it comes out too.

There’s no announcement of Le Sserafim or Post Malone being on the GTA 6 soundtrack this time. Sometimes, the musicians really are just gamers themselves.