Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Post Malone Is Playing GTA 6 When It Comes Out Because He’s “A Human Being”

by

I guess we’re all human beings waiting for GTA 6.

Post Malone chimed in on GTA 6’s launch, and he said about what you would expect.

The GTA 6 Hermit shared the clip on Twitter with this caption:

Someone asked Post Malone if he’s playing GTA 6.

Bro just said: “Fuck yeah. I’m a human being”

Imagine joining a random online lobby and realizing Post Malone just ran you over with a stolen truck…

This game is going to reunite the whole world.

For those wondering if this is legit, Post Malone shared his enthusiasm for playing Starfield in 2023. But of course, video games have been around for so long and became so ubiquitous that it only stands to reason that tons of celebrities are lifelong gamers.

At the start of the year, we reported on Le Sserafim’s Sakura Miyawaki revealing she wants to play GTA 6 when it comes out too.

There’s no announcement of Le Sserafim or Post Malone being on the GTA 6 soundtrack this time. Sometimes, the musicians really are just gamers themselves.

Recent Videos

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious

10 TERRIBLE Games That Are Absolutely Hilarious
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2015-2025 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem

10 Dumb & SECRET Things FOUND In Resident Evil 9: Requiem
IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?

IS Control Resonant The BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2026?
10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED

10 Recent AAA Games That SUCKED
Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy

Pokémon Pokopia - Before You Buy
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON WITH XBOX & SONY, NEW GAME REVEALS & MORE
Marathon - Before You Buy

Marathon - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , , , ,