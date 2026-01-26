This Kpop Idol Says She Wants To Play GTA 6 When It Comes Out

We have covered Le Sserafim on this site multiple times, as unusal as that sounds. The members seem to be real gamers, and they’ve returned to collaborate with Overwatch twice already.

In a recent livestream, Le Sserafim’s Sakura Miyawaki revealed that she’s interested in playing GTA 6 when it comes out.

If that sounds a bit unexpected, it is. She didn’t even remember the name the first time she mentioned it. She also talked about how the group has had so many activities lately that she hasn’t had time to game.

She talked about hearing that the next GTA coming out this year. We suspect she saw one or both of the game’s official trailers, and that’s what drew her in.

Lucia was prominent in both trailers, and that may have sparked her interest. Older GTA fans may take things like this for granted, but Rockstar may be drawing in women gamers who hadn’t been previously interested on purpose.

We can’t tell if Sakura will find the time to play GTA 6 when it comes out. November is when idols prepare for the big music shows. But don’t be surprised if more women reveal they’re playing GTA this year too.