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Call Of Duty Black Ops Royale Launching Regional Matchmaking Test In Europe and The Middle East

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This will all be going towards improving matchmaking for all players.

Treyarch has announced new regional matchmaking tests for Call of Duty Black Ops Royale.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

With the launch of Black Ops Royale in Season 02 Reloaded, we’re continuing to build on those learnings with a regional matchmaking test in the new mode.

As part of this test, starting next week bots may be introduced into select Black Ops Royale lobbies in Europe and the Middle East only. We will, as always, gauge success based on player data and player feedback.

They also explained that the global Call of Duty Black Ops Royale casual playlist will be inactive while these tests are ongoing.

Of course, some fans won’t be happy about the mention of bots, but Call of Duty has had bots in it for some time now and Activision have been clearly disclosing them.

The move to regional matchmaking will be best for all players, as they can get to matches quicker and more often. So this should all work towards making it work better when everything’s done.

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