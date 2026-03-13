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Crimson Desert Found Dropping To 30 FPS In PS5 Pro’s Performance Mode – Will It Be OK Post Day One Patch?

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It’s not clear if this will be addressed by patches and PSSR 2.

Some unexpected things have come to light about Crimson Desert, and its performance on PS5 Pro in particular needs some impartial scrutiny.

As we just covered, a litany of little controversies have popped up about the game almost overnight, from DRM to a day one patch. Some of them revolve around Digital Foundry, who allegedly received an entire PS5 Pro console with the game already installed in it.

In their testing, Digital Foundry found that it maintains the targeted 60 FPS in performance mode most of the time. The game still has issues when dealing with larger crowds.

In a scenario DF calls The Battle For Bug Hill, they observed that with numerous insects chasing the player around, the framerate can slip all the way into the 30s.

They also explained that their version still uses PSSR before the big update, which is dubbed PSSR 2. So between the day one patch and PSSR 2, Pearl Abyss may have addressed these issues.

The issue, of course, is that we aren’t actually sure. Digital Foundry was otherwise impressed with the game and Pearl Abyss’ ambitions.

While we want to hope for the best, it’s impossible to ignore these concerns.

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