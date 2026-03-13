Questions About Crimson Desert Arise Over Denuvo, A Day One Patch, And Performance Issues

The sentiment around this game seems to have flipped overnight.

UPDATE: Digital Foundry has clarified they received a PS5 Pro with a copy of Crimson Desert because the game is still unavailable to download on the PlayStation Store.

The original article, with more details to explain the situation, follows below.

Almost overnight a flurry of questions arise surrounding Pearl Abyss’ big foray into single player narrative games, Crimson Desert.

It all starts on SteamDB, as fans find out that Pearl Abyss added Denuvo to the game at the last minute.

As many fans know, Pearl Abyss also saw it best to send an early review copy to Digital Foundry before any other media outlet. This special arrangement became apparent when gamers who got leaked copies found that their disc copies aren’t playable until launch date.

Spicing things up further, Detective Seeds claims that Pearl Abyss actually sent an entire PS5 Pro with a copy of Crimson Desert in it so they can make their review.

Pearl Abyss reached out to Paul Tassi to declare that all the previews and performance tests of Crimson Desert, including those by Digital Foundry, were based on the game version with Denuvo in it.

But that’s not all of it, as Pearl Abyss admitted the PS5 version has a day one patch. Some believe the patch is to fix performance issues Digital Foundry found themselves.

Gamers are now publicly cancelling their pre-orders, but Pearl Abyss & PLAION can address this by being upfront.