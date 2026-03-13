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C4SH Finally Joins Borderlands 4 In Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie And The Vault Of The Damned

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C4SH as in you pay for him with your real money.

Gearbox has finally given us our first look at Borderlands 4’s 1st DLC Vault Hunter, C4SH, as part of Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned.

They shared this description for C4SH:

C4SH is a CasinoBot with a new lease on life. After winning a high-stakes card game, he gained a magical deck that imbues him with eldritch boons.

This would be a cursed trophy for most people, but for a robot who has been able to game the solar system’s casinos and battlefields with statistical knowledge, he finally knows what unpredictability feels like.

For the first time, he feels human. This drives him to play nothing safe, always bet on himself, and take as many risks as possible.

Of course, you can play C4SH and build him up from the start of the game.

The Story Pack takes us to The Whispering Glacier, teaming up with Ellie to take on a new alien threat, with the apparent assistance (maybe?) of one Mancubus Bloodtooth.

Gearbox will reveal C4SH’s gameplay next week, but you can watch the age restricted Story Pack 1 trailer here.

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