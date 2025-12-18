Could GTA 6 Have Certain Toggle Options To Ramp Up or Down Gameplay Options?

One of the problems with the current GTA 6 situation is simply that gamers don’t have enough information about what’s going on with it and what will be in it, and thus, there’s only a lot of speculation and rumor about what will be in the title, even if it’s not “reasonable.” One of the key debates that has been going on in places like Reddit is the question of “realism” and how realistic the game will be, not only in its graphics, but in its gameplay mechanics. Some are all for it and want it to be as realistic as possible, given new technology.

Others, though, are fine with it “looking realistic” but not necessarily playing that way, such as with one Redditor who noted:

“Like. We need to eat, but only if we toggle on an option. Or it could be like red dead. You can feed your horse in that game. Is it needed? No. But you can do it.

Could be the same. You CAN refuel your car. Do you need to? No. But maybe it gives some boost like increased speed

Also I think the wagon fence and horse fence should come back in the form of truck robbery and chop shop. Like you steal a random truck and sell it, and you get more money depending on what the truck was hauling. And for the chop shop you make some money off of random cars you steal.”

It’s an intriguing notion, and one that gamers resonated with in the comments:

“I think it’s a great idea, a lot of people just want a GTA 5 copy paste.”

“I want less linear mission design like a little freedom would be nice at beating missions without getting instruction every 5 minutes.”

The irony, though, is that this apparently isn’t the first time such a notion has been put out in the subreddit, and there is “a group of people” who look for posts like these and immediately downvote them. That’s not very nice, now is it?

Rockstar Games will likely have at least thought about this option, or part of this option, especially since they’ll have wanted to expand the gameplay in GTA 6 in meaningful ways. Plus, by offering such “survival options,” they could open the game up to more casual players jumping in and trying it out, which could ensure them more sales.

Until we get a gameplay trailer and more insight into how things will be in Vice City, though, things are still just speculation.