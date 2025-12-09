GTA 6 Fans Are Already Predicting A Big Christmas Event Next Year

Hope can be a powerful thing, and it’s absolutely something that should be encouraged…when reasonable. After all, hope is what keeps us going on bad days or depressing ones, and in the gaming space, the hope that a game you’re looking forward to is good is what keeps the industry going. That brings us to GTA 6, which has a LARGELY HOPEFUL community in different respects, not the least of which is the hope that the game’s release date next year sticks. One person on Reddit has gone so far as to not only guarantee it’ll stick, but predict what is to come in the online portion just a month later:

“Since we know for an absolute fact that GTA 6 will 100% release on November 19th 2026, that leaves less than a month before the holiday events usually kick off in GTA Online & Red Dead Online.

Take Two and Rockstar obviously want GTA 6 Online to launch alongside the main game to boost revenue and, though it’s not officially confirmed, it’s highly likely that they will do this.

Imagine driving around the state of Leonida, snow everywhere, Christmas lights, a few free shark cards here and there, everyone’s low levels and having a blast.

When they announced the second delay last month it was really disheartening for all of us, the fans, but at the same time it’s reassuring that Rockstar are the same company they were years ago when it comes to only delivering a premium quality video game.”

…so…there’s a lot there, and many people in the comments let the poster “have it” in terms of the “absolutes” they were dropping. First off, no, we do NOT know that the game’s release date will stick; that’s kind of the point. Second, while it’s true that the game’s online portion will drop soon enough after launch, there’s no guarantee it’ll be just a month later. Granted, it’s not impossible, as that might be part of what Rockstar Games is working on right now alongside the main title, but it’s also not guaranteed.

Hope is a powerful thing, but hope can also delude us if we have too much of it.

Now, inevitably, there WILL be a Christmas event in the game, and it’ll make the online version of Leonida look incredibly special. Rockstar Games likely already has an idea how to do it “Florida-Style,” and that’s something to anticipate. But, until it’s here, in all of its forms, don’t get your hopes up too much.